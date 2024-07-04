President Biden has said he "screwed up" his live televised debate against Trump, marking the first time he acknowledged his poor performance.

His admission, which came during an interview with a local radio station, comes as pressure on him to drop out of the presidential race continues to mount.

Speaking in a pre-recorded interview with Wauk Radio in Wisconsin , the President opened up about his stumbling 90 minute head-to-head with Trump, which aired on Friday, June 28.

Biden has been heavily criticised for giving nonsensical answers, staring blankly into space and losing his train of thought, during the CNN face off.

He said: "I had a bad night. And the fact of the matter is that, I screwed up.

"I made a mistake.

"That's 90 minutes on stage, look what I've done in 3.5 years."

Part of the interview was shared on social media by the radio station on Thursday and the full show will air at 8am local time (2pm BST).

Earlier this week, the President put his performance down to jet lag, admitting at a campaign fundraiser in McLean, Virginia on Tuesday that he "nearly fell asleep on stage", the Washington Post reports.

The Trumps and Bidens depart the stage after Tuesday's tumultuous presidential debate. Credit: AP

The debate may have been the final straw for the Democrat Party, as two lawmakers have called on Biden to exit the race, while a leading ally publicly suggested the party may need to choose someone else to run for president.

It was reported by CNN that a plan is taking shape for Biden to immediately throw his support, campaign war chest and delegates behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

Senior aides have also said they believed Biden might only have days to show he is up to the challenge before anxiety in the party boils over.

It is not just members of the party who are losing confidence, a new poll revealed three-quarters of US voters believe the Democrats would have better chances in the election if someone other than Joe Biden was their candidate.

'No one's pushing me out' Biden remains defiant despite calls to quit presidential race, as ITV News Washington Correspondent Dan Rivers reports

Play Brightcove video

But Biden insisted he would stay in the US election race, on Wednesday.

He met with 20 Democratic governors at the White House in the evening to prove he still had the energy to lead for four more years.

On a call with campaign staff, he said: “Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running … no one’s pushing me out.

"I’m not leaving. I’m in this race to the end and we’re going to win.”

Today, Biden will hold Independence Day celebrations at the White House.

But behind the scenes the president is said to be gathering family members who will be critical to his future deliberations on his reelection campaign.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every day in the run-up to the election Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…