Body found in search for 12-year-old girl after crocodile attack in Australia

A body has been found in the search for a young girl, two days after she was snatched by a crocodile while swimming in a creek in remote northern Australia.

The 12-year-old was last seen swimming at Mango Creek, near the remote town of Nganmarriyanga, 360km south-west of the state's capital Darwin.

Police received reports of the missing child at around 5.30pm local time (9am BST) on Tuesday.

After a 36-hour search, her remains were found in the river system near where the girl vanished, Police Senior Sergeant Erica Gibson said.

Injuries confirmed a crocodile attack, she added.

“The recovery has been made. It was particularly gruesome and a sad, devastating outcome," Ms Gibson said.

Efforts are being made to capture the crocodile. Australia's Northern Territory is home to both saltwater and freshwater crocodiles.

Saltwater crocodiles can grow to over six metres and weigh over 1000kg. Freshwater crocodiles are smaller, growing up to three metres. Both have been known to attack people.

The Northern Territory has more saltwater crocodiles than anywhere else in the world, which were found to be the most aggressive species of crocodile by scientists.

