Twenty-five years on and still just as iconic.

Victoria and David Beckham slipped on their exact, infamous matching purple wedding outfits, proving they have "still got it" as the fashion designer quipped in her Instagram.

Former England football ace David posted a picture of the pair on Instagram, sat on gold embellished velour chairs, reminiscent of those they sat on at their top table.

He shared the post on Wednesday, with the caption, "Look what we found".

Victoria also shared a selection of snaps on her Instagram page.

She wrote: "Yep, still got it, can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit."

Victoria and David Beckham sit on golden thrones, just like the ones at their wedding. Credit: Instagram / victoriabeckham

The pair married at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in 1999 at a glamorous ceremony which cost almost £1m.

Their wedding photoshoot in the castle grounds became some of the most iconic pictures in pop culture history.

In the comments section of David's Instagram post, his mother Sandra gushed: "25yrs and you both still look amazing, special memories.

Their son Brooklyn, now 25-years-old, was also part of the wedding and wore a matching purple ensemble, including a little cowboy hat.

The Beckham's also have three other children, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper Seven, 12.

The Beckhams rewear their iconic wedding outfits Credit: Instagram / victoriabeckham

Earlier this year, the A-list couple shared stories of how their relationship began in their Netflix documentary, Beckham.

After David initially started dating Victoria, he admitted to being "addicted" to spending time with her, which led to concerns from family members and friends that he was losing focus of his football career.

David said: "If it was me driving down to London to see her for seven minutes, I did it!"

His mother, Sandra, said she was "worried he'd lose all he worked for because football came first and all of a sudden it wasn't".

"Victoria would be away and we'd be staying at David's house and three o'clock in the morning the phone would ring," she added.

