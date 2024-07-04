Deadly Hurricane Beryl smashed Jamaica with heavy winds and rain on Wednesday, leaving a path of widespread destruction in its wake.

The Category 4 storm has already hit a swathe of the southeastern Caribbean, including Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and is now rumbling towards the Cayman Islands and Mexico's Caribbean coast.

Beryl brought winds of up to 130mph to Jamaica, damaging buildings and felling trees.

Officials have so far confirmed eight deaths as a result of Beryl, with one in Jamaica, three in Grenada and Carriacou, one in St Vincent and the Grenadines, and a further three in northern Venezuela.

A house lies destroyed in St Vincent and the Grenadines after Hurricane Beryl. Credit: AP

A spokesperson for Jamaica's disaster preparedness agency told ITV News' US partner CNN that a woman died in the country's Hanover parish after a tree fell on her.

Jamaica's government said several communities to its north were left without power, while a number of roads were blocked in its interior settlements.

Beryl's arrival in the Caribbean marks the first strong hurricane to hit the region since Hurricane Ivan 20 years ago, which killed dozens of people in Grenada.

Mexican authorities have evacuated some coastal communities, in anticipation of Beryl, and prepared buildings, which lie in the storm's path, with defence's.

A crane removes a boat damaged by Hurricane Beryl from Bridgetown, Barbados. Credit: AP

Mexico's navy have also been seen patrolling tourist areas, including Tulum, telling people to prepare for Beryl's arrival.

Beryl is forecast to arrive on Mexico's southeastern coast by Friday morning before crossing the Yucatan Peninsula, where it will regain some of its initial strength over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

It is then expected to make a second strike on Mexico's northeast coast, near its border with Texas.

