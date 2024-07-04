Friday's newspapers reacted to the exit poll's predictions of a historic Labour Party victory, as the Conservatives faced their worst defeat ever.

The front of page of The Daily Telegraph calling Sir Starmer's win as a 'Labour Landslide'.

The Daily Telegraph led with the headline, 'Labour Landslide', along with a picture of the United Kingdom's new Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Victoria voting early on Thursday morning.

The Guardian's front page on Friday 5th July Credit: The Guardian, Friday 5th July

A similar photo leads The Guardian's front page with the predicted landmark win as their headline.

The Sun leads with 'Britain sees red' for their front page on Friday morning.

The Sun nods to the exit poll giving Labour a 170-seat lead in the election and notes how Sir Starmer is 'Starm-ing' to victory.

The Daily Mirror with their front page on Friday morning focuses on the 'thumping' victory from Labour.

The Daily Mirror summarises the landmark victory from Labour with their headline, 'Keir We Go'.

The Metro with their take on the historic election on Friday.

'Keir Stormer' is the headline from The Metro, along with the 'Exit Factor' as Sir Keir Starmer looks like he is heading to Number 10 according to exit polls, the paper says.

Daily Mail's Election Special front page calls the exit poll 'dramatic' ahead of Labour's predicted win.

The Daily Mail notes how Sir Keir Starmer heads for the biggest majority since Tony Blair and acknowledges the 'breakthrough' from Nigel Farage's Reform with a predicted thirteen seats.

The Daily Express focuses on the 'crushing blow', along with a picture of Rishi Sunak and his wife on Thursday morning

The Daily Express calls the exit poll predicted as an 'election wipeout' for the Conservative party.

