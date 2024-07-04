Met Police launch review of investigation into fatal Wimbledon school crash

The Metropolitan Police have launched a review of an investigation into a car crash at a school which killed two eight-year-old girls.

A review was opened after "concerns" were raised by the families of Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, the force said.

Nuria and Selena died on July 6 last year - the last day of summer term - after the crash at the Study Prep school in Wimbledon, southwest London.

Their families said they remained "unconvinced" that the investigation was conducted thoroughly, after it was announced last week that the driver of the 4×4 had suffered an epileptic seizure behind the wheel and would not face criminal charges.

"Having listened to concerns from the families of both Nuria and Selena - and other parties affected - we are committed to addressing their questions, and the Specialist Crime Review Group [SCRG] will therefore be carrying out a review of the investigation," the Met said in a statement on Thursday.

The Met said officers worked "tirelessly through every detail of the incident" to ensure a complete investigation.

In a joint statement issued after it was announced that the driver, Claire Freemantle, would not face criminal charges, the girls' families said: "We remain unconvinced that the investigation has been conducted thoroughly.

"We remain unconvinced that the Crown Prosecution Service [CPS] have reached a decision based on all the facts. Justice has neither been done, nor has been seen to be done today."

They added that Nuria and Selena "deserved better".

Ms Freemantle expressed her "deepest sorrow" in a statement, and said she had "no recollection of what took place" after losing consciousness.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…