Party leaders arrive at polling booths to cast General Election vote

Party leaders are turning out to cast their vote in the General Election on Thursday as their six-week long campaign finished.

As polling stations opened their doors at 7am, early voters headed to the voting booths.

Among them were Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, who made the short journey from their grade II-listed manor house to vote at Kirby Sigston Village Hall in his Richmond constituency.

After arriving in a Range Rover, the pair walked hand-in-hand into the village hall.

Mr Sunak, wearing a white shirt underneath a blue jumper, greeted the photographers outside the polling station.

He left without commenting and was driven away, followed by police protection officers.

Sunak is hoping to be returned to Parliament as the MP for Richmond and Northallerton.

Meanwhile, other leaders attempted to rally a final string of support on social media.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, wrote on social media site X as polls opened, said: “Change. Today, you can vote for it.”

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, posted an image asking people to “vote with your heart”, adding: “Vote for real change today. Vote Reform UK.” The SNP tweeted: “#VoteSNP to deliver independence, rejoin the EU, scrap the two-child benefit cap, invest in the just transition, protect free tuition.”

