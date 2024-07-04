Polls have opened for the General Election 2024

Play Brightcove video

Stations are set to open their doors from 7am till 10pm for people to vote for the MP they want to serve their constituency

Polling stations have now opened to choose the next government, who gets the keys to Number 10, and the UK's political direction for the next four years.

After six weeks on the campaign trail, leaders from each political party have travelled across the country trying to garner votes.

With countless rallies, speeches and stunts, it has been a campaign filled with viral moments and political obstacles.

Country-wide issues such as the cost of living crisis and immigration, along with racist remarks and candidates placing an array of bets, have dominated headlines.

And, after some bitter clashes across the political spectrum, voters can now head to their nearest polling station.

What type of ID is required to vote?

You may already have the correct ID to go and cast your ballot.

One thing to be aware of is that the photo on your ID must be the original version and cannot be an image on your phone or a photocopy.

If you're unsure of what the acceptable forms of identification are, check here:

A UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional)

A driving licence issued by an EU country Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands.

A UK passport

A passport issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country

A PASS card (National Proof of Age Standards Scheme)

A Blue Badge

A biometric residence permit (BRP)

A Defence Identity Card (MOD form 90)

A national identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein

A Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card

A Voter Authority Certificate

An Anonymous Elector’s Document

You can also use one of the following travel passes as photo ID when you vote:

The counting of votes will start immediately after and by Friday, the UK government and its political priorities for the next four years will have been decided.

