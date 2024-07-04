Rishi Sunak has handed peerages to Theresa May, Sir Graham Brady and former deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden in a dissolution honours list announced less than an hour before polls close at the General Election.

The prime minister rewarded his right-hand man in No 10, Liam Booth-Smith, with a peerage along with former 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham, and former Cabinet ministers Chris Grayling and Sir Alok Sharma.

Ex-chief whip Julian Smith, former defence secretary Ben Wallace and Scottish secretary Alister Jack were all also given knighthoods, while ex-Cabinet minister Therese Coffey was made a dame.

This is a customary practice often carried out by outgoing prime ministers before general election results.

Ex-MP Craig Mackinlay, whose battle with sepsis recently cost him his hands and feet, and former deputy Commons speaker Dame Eleanor Laing will also take seats in the Lords.

Labour’s Keir Starmer nominations for peerages are Blair-era foreign secretary Dame Margaret Beckett, and veteran Labour MPs Harriet Harman and Dame Margaret Hodge.

Kevan Jones, who has played a prominent role in campaigning for justice for subpostmasters caught up in the Horizon scandal, former deputy speaker Dame Rosie Winterton and veteran ex-whip John Spellar are also on his list.

Dr Hilary Cass, whose landmark review into NHS gender services for children was published earlier this year, was nominated for a crossbench peerage.

