UK chooses ‘brighter future’ as exit poll suggests landslide for Labour

Sir Keir Starmer is set to become the UK’s next prime minister as voters chose a “brighter future” with Labour.

The party is forecast to win a landslide 170-seat majority, with the Tories reduced to their lowest number of MPs on record.

It means Rishi Sunak’s term as Prime Minister looks set to end in electoral disaster, with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK establishing a foothold in Parliament and the Liberal Democrats forecast to make gains.

In the first result of the night, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson held Houghton and Sunderland South, but Reform pushed the Conservatives into third place.

Labour’s Bridget Phillipson said the country had voted for change Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

Ms Phillipson, who will now expect to be in Sir Keir’s first Cabinet, said: “Tonight the British people have spoken and if the exit poll this evening is again a guide to results across our country – as it so often is – then after 14 years the British people have chosen change.

“They have chosen Labour and they have chosen the leadership of Keir Starmer. Today our country with its proud history has chosen a brighter future.”

The exit poll suggests Labour is on course for 410 seats, with the Tories reduced to 131.

The Liberal Democrats are forecast to win 61 seats, Reform UK on 13 and the Green Party two.