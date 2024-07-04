Watch Election 2024 Live: The Results

Tom Bradby leads ITV's General Election 2024 coverage as the results are announced and the political shape of the country emerges, alongside expert analysis from George Osborne, Ed Balls and Nicola Sturgeon.

ITV News' Robert Peston, Anushka Asthana and Paul Brand plus ITV's leading election analysts Professor Jane Green and Professor Colin Rallings will also be providing analysis on election results during the night, and reporters will be on the ground across the UK bringing news from every corner of the country as the results are declared.

