This is the moment ITV News' Tom Bradby announced the exit poll results which predict that Labour is on course to win a landslide victory in the General Election.

The exit poll by Ipsos UK for ITV News/Sky News/BBC suggests that the Tories are poised for a record defeat.

The exit poll was announced live on ITV News at 10pm on Thursday, as polls closed to the voting public.

It shows the Conservatives on 131 seats and Labour on 410 - a majority of 170.

The poll suggests the swing will be close to the all-time record of 12.1% at the first post-war General Election in 1945.

The Lib Dems are projected to win 61 seats, Reform on 13, with the SNP expected to secure 10.

"That is a simply astonishing result, record-breaking, history-making," Tom Bradby told viewers.

He continued: "Just to capture for a moment the scale of Labour's achievement, they have taken a Tory majority of notionally over 90 according to boundary changes and we've gone in a huge swing in the other direction, potentially to a Labour majority, if this exit poll is right."

The Tories, who have been in power since 2010, are set to be banished to the opposition benches of the House of Commons, with exit polling suggesting their numbers will be reduced to 131 seats, a loss of some 241 MPs.

This would be its lowest number of MPs on record.

In 2019, under then-premier Boris Johnson premiership the party won 365 seats, with majority of 80.

That total is now set to be dwarfed by the result expected for Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour by the end of the night.

The poll interviewed 20,401 people in 133 polling stations across the United Kingdom on Thursday.

Geographical variation in the support for the Conservatives has been driven by an upsurge in support for Reform UK. The poll shows that Nigel Farage's party is eating into the Conservative vote in pro-Leave Conservative seats where the Brexit Party did not stand last time.

That has helped to push Labour through the middle to make gains.

