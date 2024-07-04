What is the role of the King on results day?

There was once a time when British Monarchs had absolute power.

But in our parliamentary democracy, King Charles, like Queen Elizabeth before him, has very few prerogative powers left – most of them having been abolished or placed elsewhere with ministers.

But one of the King’s remaining prerogative powers (exercised by the Monarch acting alone) is his role in appointing a prime minister.

An incumbent prime minister can simply continue in office after an election but by custom they will still usually seek an audience with the Monarch.

The Monarch will ask the existing or new prime minister if he or she can command the confidence of the House of Commons. In other words, do they have a working majority of MPs with which they can form a government?

King Charles and Queen Camilla Credit: PA

When a general election produces a result where a different party has the majority of MPs (that means 326 or more in a House of Commons of 650 members), the outgoing prime minister will resign and travel to see the King to tender his or her resignation.

The King would then invite the leader of the winning party to attend Buckingham Palace and invite them to form the new government.

There have been occasions in recent years when the result was unclear. In 2010, David Cameron’s Conservatives became the largest party but did not have enough seats in the Commons. So, Gordon Brown remained in Downing Street for five days until a coalition deal had been done and Queen Elizabeth called for her new PM (Cameron was her 12th prime minister).

In 1974, Edward Heath remained prime minister during the weekend after the election while he tried to sort out a deal with the Liberal Party, but it was Harold Wilson who was eventually invited by the late Queen to form a government in a minority Labour administration.

Politicians of all parties are encouraged to follow the constitutional convention and not to drag the Monarch into politics.

So, it is down to the politicians to establish who is best placed to be asked by the King to form a new government.

An outgoing prime minister can, should they wish, bring their spouse and children to Buckingham Palace.

They are met at the Sovereign's entrance by the King and Queen’s Principal Private Secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, and one of the King’s equerries.

They arrive in the quadrangle and meet the Monarch in the private audience room before departing by the back door (usually the garden exit) to preserve some dignity.

An incoming prime minister will usually arrive within the hour. And in that time, certain executive powers are vested in the Monarch – although in reality they will never be used.

Between David Cameron and Theresa May, there were only 32 seconds between one car leaving and the new one arriving.

Only the King and the prime minister will be in the audience room when the Monarch asks him or her to form a new administration.

A new prime minister no longer “kisses the hands” of the Monarch – as happened in the past – but will bow (male) or curtsey (female).

Tony Blair wrote in his memoirs that he tripped on the carpet at this moment and almost fell into the hands of Queen Elizabeth.

Having accepted the “commission” to form a new government, the King and his new prime minister will have a brief exchange before being shown out by an equerry.

The prime minister is usually driven to Downing Street where they make a speech outside the door of Number 10.

The next scheduled weekly audience between King Charles – and whoever his prime minister is, likely to be Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer according to the exit polls – will take place next Wednesday.

