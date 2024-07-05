At least seven hecklers bring Nigel Farage speech to halt

Play Brightcove video

A group of protesters heckle Farage as he tries to begin a speech at the Reform UK party press conference

A group of protester's interrupted Nigel Farage's speech on Friday, moments after he began his address to the Reform UK press conference.

At least seven people booed and shouted at the party's leader, each were escorted out of the room one-by-one as the new Clacton MP stood behind a podium.

Stand Up To Racism have claimed responsibility for the disruption, posting on X that the action aimed "to send a message that migrants and refugees are not to blame - millionaire bankers like Farage are".

Farage accused a man who interrupted his speech of being “steaming” and shouted “boring!” nine times as a second heckler started speaking.

As one man started shouting at him, he responded: “Are you downwind a couple already? You’ve had a bigger lunch than I have. Cor, he’s absolutely steaming isn’t he? That’s all right, there’s still plenty of beer left in the pub, mate.”

Supporters of Farage booed at the hecklers and also shouted “boring” as they interrupted from the audience.

Farage, facing further heckling, joked: “This is good preparation for the House of Commons I suppose, isn’t it? It’s going to be very lively in there.”

As a woman shouted, Farage added: “Oh, do buck up really, please love, I’m so sorry.”

He shouted “bye darling” as she was removed.

Then Farage added: “Any more for any more?”

After a pause, a man shouted: “Actually yes.”

Farage added: “We haven’t organised this very well, have we?”

