Jude Bellingham has been fined €30,000 (£25,400) but cleared to play in England's Euro 2024 quarter-final, after being investigated for a gesture he made in the Three Lions' knockout match against Slovakia.

Midfielder Bellingham insisted in a social media post the gesture was "an inside joke towards some close friends", despite European football's governing body deciding to probe whether it "violated the basic rules of decent conduct".

Bellingham made the gesture towards the Slovakia bench after scoring an overhead kick to force the round-of-16 match into extra-time.

England went onto win the game 2-1, courtesy of a goal from captain Harry Kane.

UEFA said on Friday that Bellingham had been handed the fine alongside a suspended one match ban.

Bellingham posted on X after the investigation was opened, saying he had "nothing but respect" for Slovakia.

A suspension for the the 21-year-old would have forced England manager Gareth Southgate to reshuffle his midfield, with Bellingham starting every game in the tournament to this point.

England face Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on Saturday at 5pm.

