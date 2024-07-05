Cabinet Ministers lose seats as Conservatives suffer record losses

Play Brightcove video

Watch as Grant Shapps loses his seat in Welwyn Hatfield.

Grant Shapps and Alex Chalk were among the first Conservative Cabinet Ministers to lose their seats, as results from the General Election counts continue pour in.

Defence Secretary Shapps lost the battle for Welwyn Hatfield to Labour's Andrew Lewin, who secured 41% of votes.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk lost his seat of Cheltenham to Liberal Democrat candidate Max Wilkinson, after a swing of 1.3 points.

Grant Shapps' career has seen him take on five different positions in the Cabinet - transport secretary, home secretary, energy security secretary, business secretary, and most recently, defence secretary.

He backed Rishi Sunak in the party leadership contest against Liz Truss, following his own short-lived bid in 2022.

But he had his share of political scandals - from being accused of anonymously editing his own Wikipedia page in 2015, to allegedly having a second job after entering parliament under a pseudonym.

Max Wilkinson celebrates as he clinches Cheltenham from Alex Chalk.

Alex Chalk spent 14 years as a barrister before he was elected as an MP, and specialised in counter-terrorism, homicide and serious fraud cases.

Under his tenure as justice secretary, the legal system has faced severe challenges - including a backlog of court cases, delays due to Covid-19 and industrial action by criminal defence barristers.

Several other cabinet ministers are tipped to lose their seats, with those at risk including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt and Mel Stride.

