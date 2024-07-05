By James Gray, ITV News Producer

Sir Keir Starmer has become the UK's new prime minister after a resounding win over Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives at the General Election.

His electoral victory marks the first time a Labour leader has occupied No 10 Downing Street since Gordon Brown did so more than 14 years ago.

Starmer has pledged to undo 14 years of "Conservative chaos" and not run a "circus" government while he holds office - something he intends to do for a decade.

But who exactly is the man now charged with leading the United Kingdom?

Childhood

Starmer was born in Southwark, London, the second of four children to toolmaker father Rodney and nurse mother Josephine, and was raised in Oxted, Surrey.

He was named Keir after the Labour Party's first parliamentary leader, Keir Hardie, owing to his parents' roots as Labour supporters.

Starmer studied at Reigate Grammar School and read law at both the University of Leeds and the University of Oxford.

Sir Keir Starmer was named after Keir Hardie (pictured). Credit: PA

Legal career

Starmer, upon leaving university, began working as a barrister, and finished his qualifications in 1987.

His time as a barrister saw him work across several high-profile disputes, including the infamous McLibel case.

Other highlights within Starmer's CV include co-founding the renowned Doughty Street Chambers and advising the Policing Board to ensure the Police Service of Northern Ireland complied with human rights laws.

It was during his time in the latter role that Starmer met his now wife Victoria, with whom he shares two children.

Lady Starmer and Sir Keir Starmer attend a Labour Party campaign event. Credit: PA

Starmer became director of public prosecutions in 2008 - placing him at the helm of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

It was here that he notably spent time working on the case of murdered schoolboy Stephen Lawrence.

In 2013, Starmer stepped down from the role and a year later he was knighted for his services to criminal justice.

Political career

Starmer's political career began in 2014 after he was elected as the Labour MP for Holborn and St Pancras during the 2015 General Election.

He was quickly elevated to the frontbench, serving as a shadow Home Office minister before being promoted to shadow Brexit secretary soon after the European Union (EU) referendum in 2016.

Starmer became Labour leader in January 2020, winning with more than 50% of the vote in the contest's first round.

He capped a remarkable rise by being voted in as the UK's prime minister in July 2024.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...