General Election 2024: A historic night in pictures as Labour wins a landslide victory
Labour has made history with its landslide majority, winning the General Election and ending 14 years of Conservative leadership.
With 528 constituency results declared, Labour has won 363 seats with a 35.7% share of the vote - its biggest gain in seats since 1945.
ITV News takes a look at the night's highlights, in pictures.
Starmer and his wife, Victoria at his victory party in the Tate Modern after Sunak conceded the election.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak concedes defeat and acknowledges his responsibility, but holds on to his Richmond, Yorkshire constituency.
YouTuber Niko Omliana, who lost against Sunak in his constituency in Richmond, appeared with an "L" sign behind the former PM during his speech.
Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murthy leaving the count in Richmond.
Back to smiles from Starmer and his wife arriving at their constituency count in the Holborn and St Pancras constituency - after exit polls predicted he would be the next prime minister.
The race to declare first paid off in Sunderland as it was Houghton and Sunderland South who were the first constituency to call the result in the UK.
Bridget Phillipson MP in Sunderland was the first to be elected and had the first victory speech of the night.
Phillipson was the Shadow Education Secretary under Labour. Blythe and Ashington were the second constituency to call their result overnight.
A beaming former Home Secretary Suella Braverman arriving for the count in Hampshire for the Fareham and Waterlooville constituency.
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey couldn't hide his smile as he walked past cameras as he arrived to count in Chessington as his party claimed a strong result in exit polls.
Nigel Farage MP wins Clacton after the eighth time of asking, this time with Reform UK.
A UK election wouldn't be one, without an appearance from Independent Candidate, Count Binface.
Jeremy Corbyn MP beat Labour in Islington North as an Independent.
A handful of cabinet ministers lost their seats including former Leader of the House, Penny Mordaunt in Portsmouth North.
SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and SNP's Kirsty Blackman after being declared the winners of the Aberdeen South and Aberdeen North constituencies.
Anas Sarwar arriving in Glasgow, during the count for Glasgow Central and Glasgow South constituencies.
