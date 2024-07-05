Labour has made history with its landslide majority, winning the General Election and ending 14 years of Conservative leadership.

With 528 constituency results declared, Labour has won 363 seats with a 35.7% share of the vote - its biggest gain in seats since 1945.

ITV News takes a look at the night's highlights, in pictures.

Credit: PA

Starmer and his wife, Victoria at his victory party in the Tate Modern after Sunak conceded the election.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wins his Richmond seat but says 'Labour has won'. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak concedes defeat and acknowledges his responsibility, but holds on to his Richmond, Yorkshire constituency.

Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak in his speech announcing Labour had won the election. Credit: PA

YouTuber Niko Omliana, who lost against Sunak in his constituency in Richmond, appeared with an "L" sign behind the former PM during his speech.

Credit: PA

S unak and his wife, Akshata Murthy leaving the count in Richmond.

Victoria Starmer poses for a selfie with Labour Party supporters at the count. Credit: PA

Back to smiles from Starmer and his wife arriving at their constituency count in the Holborn and St Pancras constituency - after exit polls predicted he would be the next prime minister.

The blur of the ballot box arrival in Sunderland where they announced the first result. Credit: PA

The race to declare first paid off in Sunderland as it was Houghton and Sunderland South who were the first constituency to call the result in the UK.

Labour MP Bridget Phillipson after winning Houghton and Sunderland South seat. Credit: PA

Bridget Phillipson MP in Sunderland was the first to be elected and had the first victory speech of the night.

Phillipson was the Shadow Education Secretary under Labour. Blythe and Ashington were the second constituency to call their result overnight.

Ballot boxes lined up prior to being opened in Cheshire ahead of the count. Credit: PA

Former home secretary Suella Braverman arriving in Fareham for the count in the General election. Credit: PA

A beaming former Home Secretary Suella Braverman arriving for the count in Hampshire for the Fareham and Waterlooville constituency.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey arriving to the count in South West London. Credit: PA

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey couldn't hide his smile as he walked past cameras as he arrived to count in Chessington as his party claimed a strong result in exit polls.

Sir Ed Davey celebrating his victory as he was declared the winner of Kingston and Surbiton constituency. Credit: PA

Liberal Democrat supports celebrating during the overnight count in the General Election. Credit: PA

Nigel Farage MP wins Clacton after the eighth time of asking, this time with Reform UK.

Reform UK Leader, Nigel Farage after winning the Essex seat of Clacton. Credit: PA

A UK election wouldn't be one, without an appearance from Independent Candidate, Count Binface.

Independent Candidate, Count Binface at the Richmond and Northallerton count center Credit: AP

Jeremy Corbyn MP beat Labour in Islington North as an Independent.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg in Somerset, during the count for the North East Somerset and Hanham constituency. Credit: PA

A handful of cabinet ministers lost their seats including former Leader of the House, Penny Mordaunt in Portsmouth North.

Former cabinet member and member of Parliament, Penny Mordaunt speaking after she lost her seat in her Portsmouth North constituency. Credit: PA

SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and SNP's Kirsty Blackman after being declared the winners of the Aberdeen South and Aberdeen North constituencies.

SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and SNP's Kirsty Blackman celebrating their victory in Aberdeen. Credit: PA

Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar arriving in Glasgow for the constituency count. Credit: PA

Anas Sarwar arriving in Glasgow, during the count for Glasgow Central and Glasgow South constituencies.

