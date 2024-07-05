Hurricane Beryl sweeps into Mexico after leaving 11 dead in Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl has roared ashore on Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, after killing 11 people in the south-east Caribbean.

The storm made landfall in Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane and has since been downgraded to tropical storm status.

It is expected to regain hurricane strength once it re-emerges into the Gulf of Mexico, according to the US National Hurricane Centre.

Mexican authorities had moved some tourists and residents out of low-lying areas around the Yucatan Peninsula before landfall, but tens of thousands remained to tough out the strong winds and expected storm surge.

Sea turtle eggs have even been removed from some beaches at risk of a storm surge.

A tree uprooted by Hurricane Beryl lays on a street in Tulum. Credit: AP

The city of Tulum was plunged into darkness after the storm cut off power as it barreled ashore.

Beryl left a path of destruction in Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados earlier this week, leaving 11 people dead.

Three people have been reported dead in Grenada, three in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, three in Venezuela and two in Jamaica, officials said.

It broke records as the earliest storm to develop into a hurricane in the Atlantic, due to unusually warm sea waters.

A boat damaged by Hurricane Beryl lays on its side at a dock in Kingston, Jamaica. Credit: AP

As of Friday, 55% of Jamaica is still without power and most of the country lacks running water, according to the government.

The hurricane damaged or destroyed almost all homes on a pair of islands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Once in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Beryl is forecast to head toward northern Mexico near the Texas border.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcast episode to find out What You Need To Know...