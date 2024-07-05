'Change begins now': Labour wins General Election with landslide victory

Play Brightcove video

By ITV News Producer Hannah Ward-Glenton

The Labour Party has won a landslide victory in the General Election, meaning that Sir Keir Starmer will be the next prime minister.

"Change begins now," Starmer said in his first speech after the result was official announced.

Starmer said the UK was waking up this morning to “the sunlight of hope”, which was “shining once again on a country with the opportunity after 14 years to get its future back”.

“Our task is nothing less than renewing the ideals that hold this country together,” he added.

Labour reached the magic number of 326 seats at 4:50am, bringing the party over the necessary threshold to officially form a government.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer spoke to supporters at a watch party for the results of the 2024 General Election in central London

Labour supporters were visibly emotional during Starmer’s speech at the Tate Modern.

His wife Victoria stood in the crowd and watched as he addressed them from a podium with the sign “change begins”.

The pair hugged after the speech and she walked with him as he shook supporters’ hands. They both embraced former leader Neil Kinnock.

The Conservatives dropped a large number of seats throughout the night, while Reform UK made gains.

Earlier in the evening outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat, congratulating Keir Starmer and saying that the British people had delivered a “sobering verdict” on his party.

Sunak added that he had called the Labour leader to "congratulate him on his victory".

"Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it had been a “difficult night” for the Conservatives in an emotional speech in his constituency

“I take responsibility for the loss. To the many good, hard-working Conservative candidates who lost tonight, despite their tireless efforts, their local records and delivery, and their dedication to their communities. I am sorry,” Sunak said.

The victory saw some of the big names of the Conservative party lose their seats, including:

Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps

Chief Whip Simon Hart

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk

Deputy Chairman Jonathan Gullis

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Jonny Mercer

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer

Former Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey

Suella Braverman was one of the big Conservative names to keep her seat, and she delivered a scathing victory speech after the announcement.

After winning the Fareham and Waterlooville seat Braverman apologised for Conservatives’ failings.

“I’m sorry that my party didn’t listen to you. The Conservative Party has let you down,” she said. “You, the great British people, voted for us over 14 years and we did not keep our promises.”

Braverman, a likely leadership contender if Rishi Sunak quits following the election, said: “I will do everything in my power to rebuild trust, adding: “We need to listen to you, you have spoken to us very clearly.”

Scottish First Minister John Swinney has apologised to SNP candidates who did not retain their seats in the House of Commons after what he described as a “very damaging and tough” night.

“I’m very sorry to the colleagues who have lost their seats and will lose their seats in the course of this evening,” he said.

ITV News is forecasting an even greater majority for Labour than the landslide victory predicted by the exit poll by Ipsos UK for ITV News/Sky News/BBC.

The new forecast suggests Labour will win with a majority of 178 seats - the original exit poll had predicted a 170-seat majority.

The Ipsos UK poll suggested the swing will be close to the all-time record of 12.1% at the first post-war General Election in 1945.

Keir Starmer's attention will now turn to the immediate duties awaiting him as prime minister, including an audience with the King, a speech at Downing Street and policy and national security briefings.

