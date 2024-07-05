Germany have been knocked out of the Euros after Spain's goal in the 119th minute sent the hosts out of the tournament.

The first goal of the semi-final came after Spain's Dani Olmo scored shortly after the second half began.

Germany's Florian Wirtz then equalised in the 89th minute, bringing the game into extra time.

Mikel Merino's header sealed the deal for Spain, securing them a place in the final of the UEFA European Football Championship.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

