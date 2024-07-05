Liberal Democrats on course to win five times as many seats as 2019

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' election panel discuss Sir Ed Davey's outlandish campaign stunts

The Liberal Democrats are set to secure over five times as many MPs in Parliament compared with the 2019 General Election.

The exit poll has predicted Sir Ed Davey’s party is on course to win 61 seats.

Sir Ed won a majority of 17,235 in Kingston & Surbiton.

They celebrated their first win of the night after gaining Harrogate and Knaresborough from the Conservatives, with candidate Tom Gordon winning by a majority of more than 8,000.

The Lib Dems have also pre-emptively claimed another Tory win over the current Education Secretary Gillian Keegan in Chichester.

A Liberal Democrat source said: "School's out for summer for Gillian Keegan. We are confident of clinching a win in Chichester, making her the first Cabinet Minister of the night to lose her seat.

"This seat has been Conservative for 100 years, winning here is an extraordinary achievement which has unseated the Education Secretary."

Sir Ed Davey at King's Centre in Chessington, south west London, during the count for the Kingston and Surbiton constituency. Credit: PA

The Lib Dems won just 11 seats five years ago when the Conservative Party secured an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons under Boris Johnson.

Throughout the campaign, Sir Ed took part in a series of stunts that included toppling off a paddleboard in Windermere, playing tennis in Newbury, and surfing in Cornwall.

Liberal Democrat candidate for Richmond Park Sarah Olney praises Ed Davey's campaign trail antics.

His stunts have drawn a mixed response, but the party insisted there was a serious message behind them.

Lib Dem candidate for Richmond Park Sarah Olney told ITV: "He takes the voters very seriously, he takes the issues very seriously, but he doesn't take himself very seriously.

"He's the only party leader throughout this campaign whose approval ratings have actually gone up.

"I think a lot of people responded positively to the fact he was having fun, that this was a fun campaign, it was an eye-catching campaign, and I think that really sums up Ed Davey."

But speaking on the panel of ITV News' election programme, Former Conservative Chancellor George Osborne said: "We all noticed what he was doing in a pretty crowded field, the stunts were on your show every night and on the front pages of newspapers.

"But what they never had was a signature policy."

As polls closed, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed said: “The Liberal Democrats are on course for our best results in a century, thanks to our positive campaign with health and care at its heart.

“I am humbled by the millions of people who backed the Liberal Democrats to both kick the Conservatives out of power and deliver the change our country needs."

Seats that the Liberal Democrats could win include Godalming and Ash in Surrey, where party candidate Paul Follows is up against Chancellor Jeremy Hunt; Chichester in Sussex where Jess Brown-Fuller is Education Secretary Gillian Keegan’s challenger; and Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, where Justice Secretary Alex Chalk could finish behind Max Wilkinson.

The Liberal Democrats helped bring the Conservatives into power 14 years ago in 2010, when Nick Clegg used the 57 seats his party won to top-up the Tories’ 306, forming a coalition government led by David Cameron.

Sir Ed Davey learning to surf near Bude, Cornwall Credit: Matt Keeble/PA

But the Liberal Democrats suffered a near-wipeout in 2015, securing just eight seats.

But after the 2019 poll, the Liberal Democrats took several seats at by-elections, with the party’s first win on June 17, 2021.

The exit polls for the 2024 General Election predict Labour is on course for a landslide, with 410 seats.

The Conservatives are set for 131 seats.

The exit poll also forecasts the Liberal Democrats on 61 seats, Reform UK on 13 and The Green Party on two.

In Scotland, the SNP are expected to secure 10 seats with Plaid Cymru in Wales on four.

It would be the lowest number of Tory MPs on record.

