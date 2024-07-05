Words by ITV News' Sophie Barnett

From writing books to enjoying a game of cricket, and even making a return to politics - former prime ministers go on to do a lot of different things after leaving the country's top job.

For outgoing prime minister Sunak, questions have already been raised about what he will do next after his defeat to Labour's Sir Keir Starmer in the General Election.

It's been speculated that Sunak, who previously worked at a hedge fund in California, could make the move back to the US - but the former prime minister has dismissed the claims as being "simply untrue".

When asked in an ITV News interview in May if he was committed to staying in the UK, Sunak said: "Of course, of course I am. Of course, and this is my home."

Former prime minister John Major at the Oval cricket ground on May 2 1997, the day after his party lost the general election Credit: David Cheskin/PA

Here, ITV News takes a look at what former prime ministers have gone on to do in the days, months, and years after leaving Number 10 Downing Street.

Liz Truss

Liz Truss became Britain's shortest-serving prime minister in October 2023 after her government unveiled a radical tax-cutting policy agenda that tanked the pound and saw her ejected from office after just 49 days.

Since her resignation, Truss, who remained in the Commons as a backbencher but lost her seat in Thursday's election, has been in and out of the spotlight.

Earlier this year, she published her book Ten Years to Save the West about her time as prime minister and has recently been criticised for giving an interview to a "far right" online platform.

Boris Johnson

The disgraced former prime minister was never far from controversy during his premiership - and that certainly hasn't stopped since he stepped down.

In his last weeks as prime minister, Johnson came under fire for going on holidays to Greece and Slovenia.

Critics accused him of going missing in action while pressure grew on the government to boost help for households struggling with soaring energy bills.

After spending over three years in Downing Street, Johnson was unveiled as a new columnist for the Daily Mail.

He has also continued to tour the speaking circuit, and appeared at the Covid inquiry in December 2023, which looked into how his government handled the pandemic.

Johnson is due to release his memoir, titled Unleashed, which will be published by Harper Collins in October this year.

It will cover his time as mayor of London and as prime minister.

Johnson has endorsed several Conservative candidates during the 2024 election campaign and put his name to letters sent to thousands of voters warning them not to vote for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Theresa May

Theresa May followed in John Major's footsteps and watched England's cricket team a day after she officially left Number 10.

She was pictured at Lord's Cricket Ground, in the hospitality section, as she enjoyed a moment out of the spotlight.

Theresa May enjoying her first day as a backbench MP, as she watches the cricket at Lord's. Credit: PA

May stayed in politics for many years, remaining on the backbenches as an MP to "devote her full time" to her constituency of Maidenhead.

She later announced that she would not seek re-election in July, joining a record number of Conservative MPs standing down at the election.

The 67-year-old has been a consistent campaigner on modern slavery and human trafficking, and launched her Global Commission in October.

David Cameron

Cameron largely maintained a low public profile following the Brexit vote, and his subsequent resignation as prime minister in 2016.

But last year he made a return to government when a Cabinet reshuffle saw him appointed as foreign secretary under Sunak.

Cameron became the first former prime minister in 50 years to come back to serve in the Cabinet.

Before he returned to government, Cameron, like many other former prime ministers, released a memoir in 2019 based on his time as prime minister.

It came after he had installed a £25,000 luxury garden shed at his family home in the Cotswolds , in which he hoped to spend his time writing.

Cameron also became embroiled in a lobbying scandal back in 2019, where he was accused of using his influence on behalf of a now-collapsed financial services company.

He was reported to have made millions of pounds through shares he held in Greensill Capital - a firm he was also paid a salary by after leaving No 10.

The former PM also gave evidence at the Covid inquiry, where he defended his government's preparation for a pandemic.

Gordon Brown

Brown returned to the backbenches after he resigned as prime minister in 2010 , continuing to serve as MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath until he gave up his seat in 2015.

He has also published politics-themed books, including Beyond the Crash, which discusses the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008.

Tony Blair

After Blair stepped down in 2007, he was appointed Special Envoy of the Quartet on the Middle East - a post which he held until 2015.

Away from politics, Blair switched from the Anglican church to Catholicism soon after leaving office. His wife and children were already Catholic.

He founded the Tony Blair Faith Foundation in 2008, which aimed to promote respect and understanding between different faiths, as well as tackling poverty and countering extremism.

Blair was made a member of the Order of the Garter in the New Year's Honours in 2022. More than a million people have signed a petition calling for him to have that knighthood removed, with particular focus on the war in Iraq.

In 2016, the Chilcot report found his government had chosen to join the US-led invasion before peaceful options for disarmament had been exhausted.

Sir John Major

Sir John Major, whose love of cricket saw him write a history of the sport, went to The Oval on the day after he lost the election which saw Blair replace him in 1997.

Major wore dark glasses and sat in his short sleeves in the warm sunshine, watching from the pavilion as his beloved Surrey took on the British Universities in a one-day knockout cup match at the south London ground.

The former prime minister continued with his love for cricket, becoming president of Surrey County Cricket Club and then a member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) shortly after he left office.

