Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith breaks down what the outcome of the exit poll could mean about the issue of independence.

Former Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has admitted it was "not a good night for the SNP", as exit polls suggested the party could drop to as few as 10 seats.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party’s success appears to have extended to Scotland, with the SNP losing 38 seats compared with the 2019 election.

Despite the SNP slump in seats, Sturgeon told Tom Bradby on ITV's General Election 2024 show, the Scottish independence issue had "not gone away".

The SNP’s campaign centred around calls for talks on another independence referendum if the party won a majority of seats at the election.

Speaking on Thursday night, Sturgeon said: "I think one of the questions out of the SNP result tonight is whether they've left themselves between two stools on the independence question.

"In my view, it wasn't really put front and centre. We didn't hear day after day SNP spokespeople make the case for why independence was an answer for the big issues at the heart of the independence campaign."

Sturgeon insisted that the exit poll results do not mean independence is becoming less of an issue for Scots.

"It would be foolish to suggest that the independence question has gone away," she added.

Speaking on ITV, she said: “I think there will be a question about whether there was enough in the campaign to give out, effectively, a USP to the SNP in an election that was about getting the Tories out and replacing them with Labour.”

She added: “This is at the grimmer end of the expectations for the SNP if the exit poll is right and, from what I’ve said earlier on, I expect it will be.

“This is seismic for Labour. There’s no getting away from that, it’s a massive achievement for Keir Starmer.

“I think it will be interesting as the night progresses to see the extent this is driven by the Tory collapse as opposed to a Labour surge.”

The first result in Scotland is expected to be Rutherglen, which could declare at 1am.

The BBC/ITV/Sky survey was published as polls closed at 10pm, predicting a 170 seat majority for Labour across the UK.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…