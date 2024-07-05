Record-breaking election: The events which will be etched into history
Words by ITV News producer Alicia Curry
As the final election results unfold, marking a defining shift in the UK's political trajectory, the historic moments that have appeared are more than just Labour's sweeping victory.
From the first female chancellor to the Liberal Democrat wins, the night brought pivotal markers which will forever punctuate the country's political history.
ITV News looks at the record-breaking points of the 2024 General Election.
Number of female MPs
A record number of female MPs will sit in the new House of Commons.
Some 261 women have been elected so far, passing the previous record of 220 at the election in 2019.
The number of female MPs has risen in the past six elections.
Liberal Democrats win record number of seats
Sir Ed Davey's party won the most seats since the Liberal Democrats' creation, securing at least 70 in stark contrast to their tally of 11 in 2019.
The previous record sat at 62 seats under Charles Kennedy’s leadership in 2005.
Davey told voters his MPs “will now work hard to keep that trust with a focus on the issues that matter most to them, most of all the NHS and care”.
The party leader added: “This is a record-breaking night for the Liberal Democrats. We have swept to victory in seats from Land’s End to John O’ Groats.
“I am humbled by the trust that millions of people across the country have put in us.”
Conservative losses and number of Cabinet ministers who lost their seat
As it stands, the number of Conservative seats in Parliament is 121 - significantly below their previous low of 156 MPs, set in 1906.
Twelve cabinet ministers lost their seats overnight, almost doubling the previous record of seven ministers in 1997.
The list of the defeated are:
Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk
Deputy Chairman Jonathan Gullis
Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Johnny Mercer
Science Secretary Michelle Donelan
Chief Whip Simon Hart
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer
Former Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey
Transport Secretary Mark Harper
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies
Rachel Reeves becomes first female chancellor
MP Rachel Reeves has been appointed as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, making her the first ever women in Britain to take the role.
Against the daunting backdrop of a sluggish economy and competing demands for public spending, she will be responsible for sticking to Labour’s strict fiscal rules while implementing a series of tax hikes - hitting wealthy non-doms, oil and gas giants and private schools - to help fund its plans for improved public services.
Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…