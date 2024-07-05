Record-breaking election: The events which will be etched into history

Words by ITV News producer Alicia Curry

As the final election results unfold, marking a defining shift in the UK's political trajectory, the historic moments that have appeared are more than just Labour's sweeping victory.

From the first female chancellor to the Liberal Democrat wins, the night brought pivotal markers which will forever punctuate the country's political history.

ITV News looks at the record-breaking points of the 2024 General Election.

Number of female MPs

A record number of female MPs will sit in the new House of Commons.

Some 261 women have been elected so far, passing the previous record of 220 at the election in 2019.

The number of female MPs has risen in the past six elections.

Liberal Democrats win record number of seats

Sir Ed Davey's party won the most seats since the Liberal Democrats' creation, securing at least 70 in stark contrast to their tally of 11 in 2019.

The previous record sat at 62 seats under Charles Kennedy’s leadership in 2005.

Davey told voters his MPs “will now work hard to keep that trust with a focus on the issues that matter most to them, most of all the NHS and care”.

The party leader added: “This is a record-breaking night for the Liberal Democrats. We have swept to victory in seats from Land’s End to John O’ Groats.

“I am humbled by the trust that millions of people across the country have put in us.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey celebrates his win. Credit: PA

Conservative losses and number of Cabinet ministers who lost their seat

As it stands, the number of Conservative seats in Parliament is 121 - significantly below their previous low of 156 MPs, set in 1906.

Twelve cabinet ministers lost their seats overnight, almost doubling the previous record of seven ministers in 1997.

The list of the defeated are:

Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk

Deputy Chairman Jonathan Gullis

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Johnny Mercer

Science Secretary Michelle Donelan

Chief Whip Simon Hart

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer

Former Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey

Transport Secretary Mark Harper

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies

Rachel Reeves becomes Britain's first female chancellor. Credit: PA

Rachel Reeves becomes first female chancellor

MP Rachel Reeves has been appointed as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, making her the first ever women in Britain to take the role.

Against the daunting backdrop of a sluggish economy and competing demands for public spending, she will be responsible for sticking to Labour’s strict fiscal rules while implementing a series of tax hikes - hitting wealthy non-doms, oil and gas giants and private schools - to help fund its plans for improved public services.

