After a record-breaking victory for the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer has taken up residence in No10 and named his team who will lead the country.

His choices for the Cabinet signal his administration's priorities and a fresh direction for the UK.

ITV News sets out the full list of the newly appointed Cabinet members who will play key roles in driving the Labour government's agenda.

Prime Minister - Sir Keir Starmer

Deputy Prime Minister - Angela Rayner

Chancellor of the Exchequer - Rachel Reeves

Home Secretary - Yvette Cooper

Foreign Secretary - David Lammy

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster - Pat McFadden

Secretary of State for Defence - John Healey

Secretary of State for Justice - Shabana Mahmood

Secretary of State for Education - Bridget Phillipson

Secretary of State for Transport - Louise Haigh

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology - Peter Kyle

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care - Wes Streeting

Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities - Angela Rayner

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs - Steve Reed

Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons - Lucy Powell

Secretary of State for Business and Trade - Jonathon Reynolds

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero - Ed Miliband

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions - Liz Kendall

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport - Lisa Nandy

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland - Hilary Benn

Secretary of State for Wales - Jo Stevens

Secretary of State for Scotland - Ian Murray

Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip) - Alan Campbell

Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords - Baroness Smith of Basildon

Chief Secretary to the Treasury - Darren Jones

Attorney General - Richard Hermer

Among the notable appointments was Rachel Reeves as the first female chancellor. She joins Starmer's top team alongside deputy PM Angela Rayner and Yvette Cooper as home secretary.

There was also a surprise appointment for Lisa Nandy as culture secretary.

Nandy was brought in after the shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire lost her seat to the Greens in Bristol.

Lammy was appointed foreign secretary, putting to bed some speculation over whether he would get the post he shadowed in opposition.

In his first speech as prime minister, Starmer said: "The work of change begins immediately, but have no doubt, we will rebuild Britain."

ITV News Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana reported Starmer's chief of staff Sue Gray told all of the shadow cabinet before the election that the PM would judge them on how well they deliver the government's objectives.

