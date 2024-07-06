Excitement is building as England prepare to take on Switzerland for a spot in the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

The Three Lions will look to follow Spain and France into the next stage of the tournament when they take on Switzerland at 5pm on Saturday.

England manager Gareth Southgate appeared to shift to a three-man defence for the game.

Having played a back four in all previous matches in Germany, Southgate opted for the change as Ezri Konsa made his full competitive debut in place of the suspended Marc Guehi to join John Stones and Kyle Walker in defence.

Bukayo Saka reverted from a position on the right of Southgate’s attack to play as a left wing-back, with Kieran Trippier moving across to occupy the same role on the right.

The Switzerland clash will be Gareth Southgate’s 100th game in charge of the senior national team and his 24th match as England manager at a major tournament – nine more than anyone else in history.

However, the landmark comes while Southgate is facing a lot of criticism for England’s performances in Germany.

England finished top in the group stage despite only managing a single victory from their three games.

Jude Bellingham's overhead bicycle kick then saved the Three Lions in their knockout match against Slovakia, before captain Harry Kane's header in extra time won them the game.

England's Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) and Jude Bellingham on the pitch Credit: PA

Trippier has backed his coach, saying he believes the record of the "remarkable" Engand manager has not been fully appreciated.

“If people are undervaluing his record then I think it has,” he said when asked if Southgate – who has won more knockout matches than every other manager from 1966 combined – was seeing his performance under-rated.

“I think what Gareth’s done since he took charge has been nothing but remarkable, really. When I first arrived, we had many meetings about what it means to represent England and he really installed that real togetherness in the squad from when he first took charge to now.

“You’ve seen how much he’s developed. And I think what he’s done for England is nothing but remarkable, really.

“Everybody’s entitled to their own opinion, but I think Gareth certainly knows, from myself, the players, what we think of him. He is an unbelievable, unbelievable person and somebody that we all, every single person in this camp, respects.”

A young England fan with face paint posing for photographs ahead of the clash Credit: PA

Thousands of England supporters are in Dusseldorf ahead of the quarter-final with Switzerland, where trouble reportedly broke out after the hosts’ exit to Spain in extra time on Friday. “There were around 5,000 England fans in Dusseldorf last night, Friday July 5 – the vast majority were extremely well behaved,” said a statement from the UK Football Policing Unit. “Two arrests were made following a small pocket of disorder, which was very swiftly dealt with. No injuries were reported.” Victory over Switzerland – who have never won a quarter-final in a major tournament – would see England face either Turkey or Netherlands in the last four.

While plenty of voices have claimed Southgate’s side are on the easier side of the draw, with Spain to face France in the other semi-final, Trippier insists they will not be taking the Swiss lightly.

“(They are) A very well drilled side, organised,” the Newcastle defender told ITV Sport.

“They have got very, very good players. Obviously the 3-5-2, system, they play, they have played that for a long time. So it’s one we’ve worked on really hard this week against that press, and it’s about us delivering now.

“Of course, they’ll be going into the game with great motivation to win a quarter-final against England.

“We’ve always got to respect our opposition. We know that it’s going to be a tough game, but we’re ready. We’ve prepared well, and we’re all calm and really looking forward to the game.”

The game will be broadcast live on BBC One for free and will also be watchable via a live stream on BBC iPlayer.

