Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to put Scotland “back at the beating heart” of everything the UK Government does as he prepares to travel north of the border.

The prime minister will visit Edinburgh on Sunday as he begins a tour of the UK to meet with the heads of the devolved governments as part of an immediate reset in the way UK Government works with them.

Starmer said he was seeking an “immediate reset” of the relationship between the Westminster Government and devolved nations.

He said he was offering the Scottish Government a “genuine seat at the table” and that they could deliver change for a generation through “meaningful co-operation”.

He is expected to meet Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney on Sunday and hold a substantive discussion on the pressing issues and areas where both governments can work together.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney spoke to Sir Keir by phone on Friday Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

It comes after the two men spoke on the phone on Friday evening, the day the prime minister came into office.

In the phone call with Starmer on Friday evening, Swinney congratulated the new prime minister on his appointment and committed to working co-operatively with the UK Government on “areas of mutual interest”.

Starmer said ahead of his visit north of the border: “People across the United Kingdom are bound by shared beliefs. Fundamental values of respect, service and community which define us as a great nation.

“That begins today with an immediate reset of my Government’s approach to working with the First and deputy First Ministers, because meaningful co-operation centred on respect will be key to delivering change across our United Kingdom.

“Together we can begin the work to rebuild our country with a resolute focus on serving working people once again.”

Using his first 24 hours in office to set the tone for his new Government, Sir Keir has promised to turn his back on “tribalism” in politics and usher in an era of “stability” and “moderation”.

Part of that will be an effort to “push power and resource out of Whitehall”, and open his door to those with “skin in the game” who know what is best for their communities, the new Prime Minister has suggested.

Sir Keir’s whistlestop tour of the four nations comes ahead of a packed first week in office, with little time to settle in at Number 10 as he prepares to head to the Nato summit in Washington on Tuesday.

Earlier on Saturday, Sir Keir announced during a Downing Street press conference that he would also squeeze in a meeting with the metro mayors on Tuesday before heading to the US. He said his “door is open” to regional leaders of all political stripes as he outlined plans to “discuss with them their part in delivering the growth that we need across the United Kingdom”.

