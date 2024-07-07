Emma Raducanu knocked out of Wimbledon by Lulu Sun

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of Wimbledon after losing to qualifier Lulu Sun in the fourth round.

The 21-year-old was stunned by Sun as her encouraging Wimbledon run came to a disappointing end.

It means Raducanu missed out on reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time in her career. Raducanu had inspired hopes of more US Open-style heroics by coming through her opening three matches without dropping a set. But she looked nervous against powerful New Zealander Sun, the first qualifier to make the women’s singles quarter-finals here in 14 years, and, despite battling to force a deciding set, slumped to a 6-2 5-7 6-2 defeat.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow