Breaking News
Emma Raducanu knocked out of Wimbledon by Lulu Sun
Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of Wimbledon after losing to qualifier Lulu Sun in the fourth round.
The 21-year-old was stunned by Sun as her encouraging Wimbledon run came to a disappointing end.
It means Raducanu missed out on reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time in her career. Raducanu had inspired hopes of more US Open-style heroics by coming through her opening three matches without dropping a set. But she looked nervous against powerful New Zealander Sun, the first qualifier to make the women’s singles quarter-finals here in 14 years, and, despite battling to force a deciding set, slumped to a 6-2 5-7 6-2 defeat.
This is a breaking news story, more to follow