Biden tells Democrats he refuses to drop out of presidential race

President Joe Biden has dismissed calls for him to drop out of the presidential race, and called for an “end” to the drama that has torn apart Democrats since his poor debate performance.

Biden's efforts to shore up a deeply anxious Democratic Party came as lawmakers are returning to Washington and confronting a choice: decide whether to work to revive his campaign or edge out the party leader.

In a two-page letter to congressional Democrats, Biden said: “the question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end.”

He stressed that the party has “one job,” which is to defeat Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in November. “We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the General Election,” Biden added.

“Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Trump.”

In a phone interview with MSNBC's “Morning Joe” show, Biden insisted that “average Democrats” want him to stay in the race and said he was “frustrated” by the calls from party officials for him to step aside. “They’re big names, but I don't care what those big names think," Biden said. He threw the gauntlet at his critics, saying if they're serious, they ought to “announce for president, challenge me at the convention” or rally behind him against Trump.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate with President Joe Biden on June 27 in Atlanta Credit: AP

Some of the president’s most staunch supporters insist there is no one better to beat Trump in what many see as among the most important election of a lifetime.

It is al most a month from the Democratic National Convention and just a week before Republicans gather in Milwaukee to re-nominate Trump as their presidential pick.

In a private call on Sunday, some 15 top House committee members exposed the deepening divide as at least four more Democrats - Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, Rep. Adam Smith of Washington state and Rep. Mark Takano of California — privately said Biden should step aside.

