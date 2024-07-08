Kyiv children's hospital struck by missiles as Russian attacks kill 20

At least three people have been killed at a Kyiv children's hospital after Russian missiles struck Ukraine on Monday.

The Ukrainian airforce said the missiles included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, one of the most advanced Russian weapons.

The Kinzhal flies at ten times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept.

In the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, ten were killed and 31 injured in what the head of city administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, said was a massive missile attack.

Numerous areas in Kyiv were hit. Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia targeted five cities with more than 40 missiles of different types, hitting apartment buildings and public infrastructure.

The number of casualties at the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine’s biggest children’s medical facility, hasn't been fully identified with rescue workers still at the site.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andrii Yermal, said the attack occurred at a time when many people were in the city’s streets.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said official assessments of the attack's consequences were still being carried out.

Explosions were also reported by local officials in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region.

The attack came on the eve of a three-day NATO summit in Washington, which will look at how to reassure Ukraine of the alliance’s unwavering support and offer Ukrainians hope that their country can come through Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II.