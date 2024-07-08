Monday is the start of the first full week in office for MPs, with new-starters and veterans alike making their journeys from across the UK to Westminster to settle into their roles.

Out of the 650 MPs elected at last week's General Election, 335 have never held office before.

The start of any job is typically filled with a day or two of admin and logistics, and Parliament is no different.

Upon their arrival at the Commons, a welcome pack is issued to each MP containing key resources, information and guidance to help them start their new jobs at Parliament.

They will also be given a key, attached to a coloured tag, to their own locker.

Eventually all MPs will have their own office, but in the meantime, hot-desking spaces and lockers are provided so they "can start helping their constituents immediately," according to Parliament.

On their first day, every MP will be paired up with a “buddy," who will not have a political affiliation and will be available to help brief them on their role, to help them navigate the estate and give advice on parliamentary procedure and etiquette.

The MP's will also meet HR and IT staff as they work to get their support teams established.

On Tuesday, MPs and peers will take the oath, with the government going first, followed by some other established figures.

MPs are not allowed to speak in debates, vote or receive their salary until they make an oath or solemn affirmation of allegiance to the Crown.

The parliamentary year will formally start following the State Opening of Parliament, which will be held on July 17.

The King's Speech at the State Opening will set out the government's proposed policies and legislation for the coming session.

