Sir Keir Starmer will meet Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly as he continues his tour of the UK.

The prime minister will visit Belfast - following a trip to Scotland on Sunday - where he will begin his first full week in office.

Starmer will have talks with the leaders of the Stormont powersharing executive as well as with representatives from the main political parties.

He is likely to face questions about funding for cash-strapped public services in Northern Ireland as well as coming under pressure from Ms O’Neill to commit to funding the redevelopment of the Casement Park stadium, which has been earmarked to host Euro 2028 matches.

He is also expected to be pressed on delivering on his party’s manifesto pledge to repeal the controversial Legacy Act.

Starmer has already spoken by phone with Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly.

He has also had a conversation with Irish Premier Simon Harris, and the two leaders are due to meet later this month.

The prime minister said he was seeking an “immediate reset” of the relationship between the Westminster government and devolved nations as he announced his UK tour.

He said his landslide victory in the General Election has given Labour “a clear mandate to govern for all four corners of the United Kingdom”.

His new Northern Ireland Secretary, Hilary Benn, made his first visit to the region since being appointed at the weekend.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said he would use his meeting with Starmer at Stormont to make the case for “fair and sustainable funding for our essential public services”.

He added: “I welcome the commitment from the prime minister and the secretary of state that the election outcome again reaffirms support for our place within the United Kingdom and that this new government intends to treat all parts and regions of the Kingdom with respect.

“Now is a time for new beginnings.”

Mr Robinson added: “I look forward to hearing from the PM on his plans for the UK’s future relations with the European Union and his plans to ensure barriers within the United Kingdom are removed.”

The prime minister is expected to visit Wales later on Monday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting First Minister of Scotland John Swinney. Credit: PA

On Sunday, Starmer visited Edinburgh and held talks with Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney.

Speaking after his meeting with Mr Swinney, the prime minister said there were “clearly differences of opinion” on the constitutional issue of Scottish independence.

Sir Keir said: “The point of this meeting was to reset the relationship in a respectful way, in a constructive way, and to recognise that on the economy, energy and very pressingly on Grangemouth, there is room for us to have a constructive way of delivering for very many people across Scotland.”

He added the pair had a “joint view” of working constructively, adding: “I am absolutely clear that during the campaign I made a commitment that my Labour government would deliver for Scotland."

