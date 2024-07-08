Reeves prepares for resistance as she promises to 'get Britain building'

Play Brightcove video

Labour has pledged to kickstart economic growth, but will they be able to do it? ITV News Economics and Business Editor Joel Hills explains the party's plan

The planning reform the new government is beginning to set out is genuinely radical. If it can deliver not just more new homes but new homes where they are needed.

If it can fast-track permission for wind and solar farms, data-centres, roads, railways, tunnels and airport expansions then it will succeed in lifting economic growth.

The problem is the government can’t do these things either immediately or without upsetting people, potentially a lot of people.

As Rachel Reeves confirmed this morning, the government plans to impose mandatory housing targets on councils; it will end the ban on onshore wind developments and permit building on the green belt.

Rachel Reeves says projects of national importance which have been “unresolved for too long” will be allowed to go ahead. Credit: PA

She name-checked housing developments in Liverpool, Worcester, North Stow (near Cambridge) and Sutton Coldfield which have “stalled” and will be reviewed and, presumably, revived.

Projects of national importance which have been “unresolved for too long” will be allowed to go ahead.There are twelve National infrastructure Projects awaiting planning approval. Five of them are for solar farms, one of them is for a controversial sub-sea power cable between Portsmouth and Normandy.

One of the projects, the Lower Thames Crossing, is for a road and tunnel beneath the Thames to alleviate congestion around the Dartford Crossing.

The idea was first conceived almost 15 years ago. A staggering £297 million has been spent on the planning process already and the project has yet to be given permission.

The change the government plans will encounter resistance but Rachel Reeves is signalling she is ready for the fight.

“This Labour government has been elected on a mandate to get things done, to get Britain building again,” the chancellor warned.

“We will make those tough decisions to realise that mandate. We have a mandate to get things done.”

Reeves says raising economic growth is Labour’s “National Mission” but was less keen to offer a view on when households and businesses would start feeling more prosperous.

The new chancellor wants to "kick-start" growth but faces major challenges. Credit: PA

Inflation has cooled, wages have been rising faster than prices for much of the last year and interest rate cuts look imminent. The outlook is brighter.

But when Labour talks of “kick-starting” growth it means, shifting-up to a much higher gear.

The government wants to see the economy growing by more than 2% a year, something that hasn’t happened on a sustained basis since 2008.

The government’s own forecaster doesn’t think we’ll get annual growth that strong in this parliament or the increased tax revenues that come with it.

And you’d struggle to find many in Whitehall who do.

This morning, as well as being ambitious Reeves was managing expectations.

She said the government inherits “the worst set of circumstances since the Second World War”.Reeves has asked the Treasury to assess the “state of our spending inheritance so that I can understand the full scale of the challenge” and promises to publish it to parliament in the coming weeks.

There’s some value in doing this but it’s hard to imagine the situation will be meaningfully different to the challenges the Office for Budget Responsibility set out in March.

The question which Labour spent the election campaign ducking and still won’t engage with is how will the government avoid either raising taxes or imposing austerity on public services without rewriting its fiscal rules?

Unless the economy suddenly booms, that question will need to be answered at some point in the months ahead. For now though, Rachel Reeves continues to insist that all of Labour's manifesto promises will be met.

