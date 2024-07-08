Rishi Sunak announces his shadow cabinet as David Cameron resigns
Rishi Sunak has announced who will make up his new shadow cabinet, and it does not include David Cameron.
The former prime minister and former foreign secretary resigned on Monday, along with former Tory party chairman Richard Holden.
This is the full list of people appointed to Rishi Sunak's shadow cabinet:
Shadow Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Oliver Dowden
Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Jeremy Hunt
Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs: Andrew Mitchell
Shadow Home Secretary: James Cleverly
Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: James Cartlidge
Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Ed Argar
Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology: Andrew Griffith
Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary: Victoria Atkins
Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities: Kemi Badenoch
Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Steve Barclay
Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Chris Phil
Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Lord True
Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade: Kevin Hollinrake
Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero: Claire Coutinho
Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Mel Stride
Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Damian Hinds
Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Helen Whately
Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport: Julia Lopez
Shadow Attorney General: Jeremy Wright
Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Alex Burghart
Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland: John Lamont
Shadow Secretary of State for Wales: Lord Davies of Gower
Opposition Chief Whip: Stuart Andrew
Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Laura Trott
Shadow Paymaster General: John Glen
Shadow Security Minister: Tom Tugendhat
Shadow Veterans Minister: Andrew Bowie
Shadow Women and Equalities: Mims Davies
