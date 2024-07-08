Rishi Sunak announces his shadow cabinet as David Cameron resigns

Rishi Sunak (left) and David Cameron (right). Credit: PA

Rishi Sunak has announced who will make up his new shadow cabinet, and it does not include David Cameron.

The former prime minister and former foreign secretary resigned on Monday, along with former Tory party chairman Richard Holden.

This is the full list of people appointed to Rishi Sunak's shadow cabinet:

  • Shadow Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Oliver Dowden

  • Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Jeremy Hunt

  • Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs: Andrew Mitchell

  • Shadow Home Secretary: James Cleverly

  • Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: James Cartlidge

  • Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Ed Argar

  • Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology: Andrew Griffith

  • Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary: Victoria Atkins

  • Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities: Kemi Badenoch

  • Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Steve Barclay

  • Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Chris Phil

  • Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Lord True

  • Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade: Kevin Hollinrake

  • Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero: Claire Coutinho

  • Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Mel Stride

  • Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Damian Hinds

  • Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Helen Whately

  • Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport: Julia Lopez

  • Shadow Attorney General: Jeremy Wright

  • Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Alex Burghart

  • Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland: John Lamont

  • Shadow Secretary of State for Wales: Lord Davies of Gower

  • Opposition Chief Whip: Stuart Andrew

  • Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Laura Trott

  • Shadow Paymaster General: John Glen

  • Shadow Security Minister: Tom Tugendhat

  • Shadow Veterans Minister: Andrew Bowie

  • Shadow Women and Equalities: Mims Davies

