Rishi Sunak announces his shadow cabinet as David Cameron resigns

Rishi Sunak has announced who will make up his new shadow cabinet, and it does not include David Cameron.

The former prime minister and former foreign secretary resigned on Monday, along with former Tory party chairman Richard Holden.

This is the full list of people appointed to Rishi Sunak's shadow cabinet:

Shadow Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Oliver Dowden

Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Jeremy Hunt

Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs: Andrew Mitchell

Shadow Home Secretary: James Cleverly

Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: James Cartlidge

Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Ed Argar

Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology: Andrew Griffith

Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary: Victoria Atkins

Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities: Kemi Badenoch

Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Steve Barclay

Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Chris Phil

Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Lord True

Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade: Kevin Hollinrake

Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero: Claire Coutinho

Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Mel Stride

Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Damian Hinds

Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Helen Whately

Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport: Julia Lopez

Shadow Attorney General: Jeremy Wright

Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Alex Burghart

Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland: John Lamont

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales: Lord Davies of Gower

Opposition Chief Whip: Stuart Andrew

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Laura Trott

Shadow Paymaster General: John Glen

Shadow Security Minister: Tom Tugendhat

Shadow Veterans Minister: Andrew Bowie

Shadow Women and Equalities: Mims Davies

