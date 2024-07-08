Shock victory for left coalition denies far-right in French election

French voters delivered a shock result in the country’s parliamentary elections, handing a coalition of leftist parties the most seats but no majority, leaving a hung parliament and potential political deadlock.

According to final results early Monday the leftist alliance, called the New Popular Front took 182 seats, Macron's centrists won 163 seats, while Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally, got 143 seats.

The shock result overturned predictions that the far-right, which had led in the first round of voting, were within reach of an outright majority.

The results mean all three main blocs are short of the 289 seats needed to control the 577-seat National Assembly.

People stand in a square as they react to projected results after the second round of the legislative elections, in Lyon, central France Credit: AP

It is a situation that could rattle French markets and the EU's second -largest economy, and have far-ranging implications for the war in Ukraine and global diplomacy.

"Our country is facing an unprecedented political situation and is preparing to welcome the world in a few weeks," said Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who plans to offer his resignation on Monday.

With the Olympics looming, he said he was ready to stay at his post "as long as duty demands."

A redrawn political map

President Emmanuel Macron called the election on June 9, to provide what he called ‘clarification’ following a far-right surge in French voting for the European Parliament.

It galvanised parties on the left to put differences aside and join together in a new alliance, embark on a massively costly program of public spending and, in foreign policy, take a far tougher line against Israel because of the war with Hamas.

Macron described the left's coalition as "extreme" and warned that its economic program could be ruinous for France, already criticized by EU watchdogs for its debt.

Yet, as projections and ballot-counting showed the New Popular Front with the most seats, its leaders immediately pushed Macron to give the alliance the first chance to form a government and propose a prime minister to share power with the president.

The most prominent of the leftist coalition's leaders, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, said it "is ready to govern."

Although the National Rally fell far short of its hopes of securing an absolute majority that would have given France its first far-right government since World War II, the anti-immigration party with historical links to antisemitism and racism has taken more seats than ever in the National Assembly.

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally and its allies were restricted to third place Credit: AP

Many voters decided that keeping the far right from power was more important to them than anything else, backing its opponents in the second round, even if they weren't from the political camp they usually support.

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, thought to be eyeing what would be her fourth run for the French presidency in 2027, said the elections laid the groundwork for "the victory of tomorrow."

"The tide is rising," she said. "It did not rise high enough this time."

"The reality is that our victory is only deferred," she added.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…