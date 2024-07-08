Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina shed tears on court after securing her place in the Wimbledon quarter finals, after a Russian missile struck a children's hospital in Kyiv.

She wore a black ribbon during the match, which saw her beat Wang Xinyu 6-2 6-1, and had to pause her on-court interview as she was overcome with emotion.

“It’s a very difficult day today for Ukrainian people,” said the 29-year-old, wiping away tears as the crowd applauded.

“It was really difficult for me to really be here in a way and do anything. I just wanted to be in my room, just be there with my emotions, with everything," she later added.

At least 31 people have been killed and over 154 were left injured by Russian missiles which struck five cities across Ukraine on Monday.

Three died and at least 16 people were injured after one of the missiles hit Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital.

Svitolina admitted she feels guilty when she celebrates achievements amid the ongoing war, and said her motivation against Wang was to provide some good news for Ukrainians.

She said: “At least with my win today, it was a small light that brought a happy moment for Ukrainian people. I got so many messages today. Of course, it brings me a lot of, let’s say, joy in a way on this sad day.”

To reach the semi-finals, Svitolina must beat Elena Rybakina, who switched from representing Russia to Kazakhstan six years ago.

Svitolina refuses to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian players after matches, but does not have the same problem with Rybakina.

“She changed her nationality, so it means she doesn’t want to represent her original country, so it works," she explained.

