Justin Bieber, Rihanna and 1,200 guests: Inside India's mega wedding

Justin Bieber has become the latest global star to entertain guests at another pre-wedding celebration thrown by India's richest family.

Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has been throwing a number of pre-nuptial bashes for his youngest son.

Each party has massive guest lists and performances from Rihanna, David Guetta, the Backstreet Boys and Katy Perry to name but a few.

The actual wedding has a 1,200 person guest list comprised of former world leaders, tech tycoons, and Hollywood and Bollywood stars.

The latest celebration for Anant Ambani and his wife-to-be, Radhika Merchant, had Bieber perform for the couple's family and friends.

Breaking out hits such as "Love Yourself", the 30-year-old singer brought the couple on stage to congratulate them.

Bieber is just one of the many global superstars who have been involved in the pre-wedding celebrations. Credit: Instagram via justinbieber

Following his performance, Bieber, who is rumoured to have been paid $10 million for the private gig, took to social media to post pictures with the billionaire heir.

Rumours have swirled over who could perform on the actual wedding day, with some suggesting Adele may put in an appearance.

The main ceremony is scheduled for July 12 - which will be followed by a grand reception on July 14, according to local media.

The father of the groom is currently the world’s 9th richest man with a net worth of $116 billion, according to Forbes. He is also the richest person in Asia.

Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani, right, along with his wife Nita Ambani. Credit: AP

His Reliance Industries is a massive conglomerate, reporting over $100 billion in annual revenue, with interests ranging from petrochemicals, and oil and gas to telecoms and retail.

The family patriarch has started passing the torch to his two sons and daughter. The oldest son, Akash Ambani, is now chairperson of Reliance Jio, their telecoms business; his daughter, Isha, oversees retail, while the groom Anant, the youngest, has been inducted into the new energy business.

In 2018, when his daughter married, Ambani made the headlines because of the grand celebrations, with pop sensation Beyoncé performing at the pre-wedding festivities.

At the time, former US Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry were among those who rubbed shoulders with Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars in the western Indian city of Udaipur.

