A record number of new MPs have arrived in Parliament as they prepare to be sworn in on Tuesday afternoon.

The Commons welcomes 335 new members today, which surpasses the 1945 record of 327. There are also an additional 15 people returning to Parliament after some time away, which brings the total number to 350.

Some of those arriving on Tuesday include the five new Reform UK MPs, including leader Nigel Farage.

He said: "Luckily Lee knows where we’re going, otherwise we’d be completely lost."

Lee Anderson was the first Reform UK MP who defected after he was kicked out of the Conservative Party.

There are also 63 new Liberal Democrat MPs, four new Green members, as well as four new pro-Palestinian independent MPs.

ITV News spoke to some of the new members as they arrived on Tuesday - Gideon Amos, the new Lib Dem MP for Taunton and Wellington, said he was "really excited" to get started, and that Tuesday has "got the first week of term feel about it."

Katie Lamb, one of the few new Conservative MPs, said: "It's a much smaller class than I'd hoped to come in with, and there are lots of people I met during the candidate process who aren't here."

Many MPs arrived in Westminster for the first time on Monday, beginning to find their way around the estate.

Tuesday begins the process of swearing in which will last three days, and before that the Speaker of the House of Commons will also be elected.

To be officially sworn in MPs have to take a parliamentary oath and then sign a book called the 'Test Roll'.

Government MPs go first, followed by some other senior figures. MPs are not allowed to speak in debates, vote or receive their salary until they make an oath or solemn affirmation of allegiance to the Crown.

Upon their arrival at the Commons, a welcome pack is issued to each MP containing key resources, information and guidance to help them start their new jobs at Parliament.

They are also given a key, attached to a coloured tag, to their own locker.

Eventually all MPs will have their own office, but in the meantime, hot-desking spaces and lockers are provided so they "can start helping their constituents immediately," according to Parliament.

On their first day, every MP will be paired up with a “buddy," who will not have a political affiliation and will be available to help brief them on their role, to help them navigate the estate and give advice on parliamentary procedure and etiquette.

The MPs will also meet HR and IT staff as they work to get their support teams established.

As part of the process to elect a Speaker, the successful candidate is dragged to the Speaker's chair by other MPs as part of a tradition dating back hundreds of years.

The new cohort are also record breaking in the number of female MPs and members from ethnic minorities taking office.

Women now make up 40.5% of the Commons, compared with 35% in the last parliament. While there are now 90 minority ethnic MPs, up from 66.

Typically government MPs sit on benches on a specific side of the Commons chamber, but because there are so many Labour MPs, it's likely some will end up having to sit on the opposition side.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's new cabinet met for the second time on Tuesday morning, and the PM also led a meeting with regional mayors.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's new cabinet met for the second time on Tuesday morning, and the PM also led a meeting with regional mayors.

The Prime Minister and his deputy Angela Rayner held a meeting with 11 regional leaders, including Labour’s London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, and the only Conservative mayor, Tees Valley’s Lord Ben Houchen.

The Labour party won 412 of the 650 Commons seats at the election last Thursday.

The parliamentary year will formally start following the State Opening of Parliament, which will be held on July 17.

The King's Speech at the State Opening will set out the government's proposed policies and legislation for the coming session.