Sweet 16: Lamine Yamal makes history as Spain defeats France 2-1 in Euro final

Sixteen year old Lamine Yamal has become the youngest goal scorer in European Championship history with a stunning strike against France during the Euros 2024 semi-final on Tuesday.

Barcelona's right winger scored a long-range goal in the 21st minute, helping Spain equalise against France's Kolo Muani's early match goal.

Spain's Dani Olmo scored only four minutes later, helping Spain earn its place in the Euro final.

Yamal broke the previous record holder Johan Vonlanthen, who was 18 years old when he scored against France in 2004, by almost a year and a half.

France dominated possession in the second half but could not make it count.

Kylian Mbappé played without the mask he had been wearing since breaking his nose in France's opening group game at Euro 2024.

Yamal of Moroccan and Equatoguinean descent, came up through Barcelona’s renowned La Masia youth academy.

Spain will face the winner of the England-Netherlands semi-final matchup in the Euro finals on Sunday.

England's semi-final battle kicks off on Wednesday, July 10 and can be viewed live on ITV1 and ITVX.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…