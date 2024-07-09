Why is the newly elected Speaker of the House of Commons dragged into position?

Play Brightcove video

Sir Lindsay Hoyle was elected as Speaker of the House of Commons in 2019 and was led to his new position with some help.

It is all change in Westminster this week, as 335 MPs are taking office for the first time - the largest number of new faces since 1945.

But despite a new government and new MPs, some traditions in the House of Commons will remain the same.

On Tuesday, as Sir Lindsay Hoyle was re-elected as Speaker, he was physically dragged into position as part of a centuries-old tradition.

But why does this happen? ITV News Explains.

When did the tradition start?

The exact origins of the tradition are not known, but it has been a part of the ceremonial proceedings surrounding the election for several centuries.

How did the dragging start?

It has its roots in the original function of the Speaker which was to communicate the Commons' opinions to the monarch.

Historically, if the monarch didn't agree with the message being communicated then they could order the death of the Speaker.

Therefore previous Speakers required some persuasion to accept the post.

Why does it still happen?

The custom continues to this day as a symbolic gesture and is considered an important part of the formalities that accompany the appointment of a new Speaker.

But the tradition stretches beyond the UK and around the Commonwealth .

In Canada, Greg Fergus became the latest speaker to be dragged to the chair in 2023 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre.

In New Zealand, also in 2023, Gerry Brownlee was accompanied into his new position.

While in Australia Andrew Wallace underwent a similar procedure in 2021 as he became Speaker of the House of Representatives in Federal Parliament.

