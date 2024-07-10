Euro 2024: England face off the Netherlands in semi-final clash

England are set to meet the Netherlands in Dortmund in the Euro 2024 semi-final clash.

Gareth Southgate made just one change to his side for the match - which will kick off at 8pm - as Marc Guehi returned from suspension to replace Ezri Konsa.

England reverted to a three-man defence for their quarter-final against Switzerland and it appears as if Southgate kept faith in the altered system.

Luke Shaw was fit enough to start but remained among the substitutes as Kieran Trippier retained his spot, most likely at left wing-back.

The Netherlands included a number of Premier League players in their starting 11, with Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo joined by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and Nathan Ake of Manchester City.

Tonight's winner will face Spain in Sunday's final after they beat France 2-1 on Tuesday night.

The Three Lions are hoping to beat their performance in Euro 2020, when they just missed out on the final in a dramatic penalty shootout against Italy.

Fans will also be keeping an especially close eye on German referee Felix Zwayer, who has history with England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The player was fined by the German federation in 2021 after he referenced Zwayer's involvement in a match-fixing scandal back in 2006.

When asked by ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott if having Zwayer referee tonight's match made for an "uncomfortable situation", England left-back Luke Shaw said: "no, not at all".

"I think we have to respect UEFA on whoever they decide to pick as the ref," Shaw said at a press conference on Monday.

"That won't change anything about us, I think we still just focus on the game in hand, not too much about what refs we've been given or this and that. So for us, it won't make any difference."

You can watch coverage of the match on ITV1 and ITVX from 6.30pm, with kick-off at 8pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…