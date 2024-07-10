Play Brightcove video

Thousands of England fans are descending on Dortmund ahead of tonight's semi-final game against the Netherlands

Excitement is mounting ahead of England's semi-final clash with the Netherlands tonight, with tens of thousands of fans from both sides expected to descend on the host city of Dortmund.

England are hoping to beat their performance in Euro 2020, when they just missed out on the final in a dramatic penalty shootout against Italy.

Manager Gareth Southgate has said his players are ready to "make history" tonight.

“[The match is] a chance to get to a first final not held in England – first time England will have ever done that. We’re trying to break new ground. That’s difficult and it’s complicated, but the players have responded brilliantly and resilience has been built,” he said.

Buckingham Palace's military band performed a rendition of Three Lions outside the royal residence this morning ahead of the match

Southgate's men made it to the semis after beating Slovakia 2-1 in the last 16 in extra time before their penalties triumph against the Swiss on Sunday.

Dutch fans are reportedly set to majorly outnumber England fans on Wednesday night, with around 30,000 Brits looking to gather in the German city, alongside 80,000 supporters of the Orange Army.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has said he expects a "tough game", with the Dutch team seventh in FIFA's world rankings, just two places below England.

"We can't look past them yet, but we know where we want to be and we know what we want to achieve. But game by game - I've said that from game one in the group stages," Pickford said on Monday.

"We believe in ourselves but we've got to deliver on the night," he added.

Pickford’s save from Manuel Akanji helped England beat Switzerland into the Euro 2024 semi-final as the game went to penalties after a 1-1 draw in extra time.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer also plans to keep an eye on the match from Washington DC, where he is currently attending the Nato summit with other global leaders.

He said that while phones were not allowed during important meetings, he hoped to be kept informed as to the game's developments.

“I’ve no doubt we’ll be passed lots of notes with really important information about the summit, and one or two of those notes hopefully will be an update on the score, because I’m not going to be able to get it otherwise."

“I’ve sent a message to the team, obviously I wish them well, I want them to win, and let’s hope they can do it,” the prime minister added.

Dutch fans - who are expected to seriously outnumber England supporters tonight - are already out in force in Dortmund ahead of the match this evening

Tickets for tonight's match are "like gold dust", according to the England Football Supporters Association, with many fans flying over to Germany just to soak up the atmosphere rather than see the match in person.

Fans will also be keeping an especially close eye on German referee Felix Zwayer, who has history with England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The player was fined by the German federation in 2021 after he referenced Zwayer's involvement in a match-fixing scandal back in 2006.

A bag drop point at Heathrow Airport reads 'Come On England' ahead of tonight's semi-final. Credit: PA

When asked by ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott if having Zwayer referee tonight's match made for an "uncomfortable situation", England left-back Luke Shaw said "no, not at all".

"I think we have to respect UEFA on whoever they decide to pick as the ref," Shaw said at a press conference on Monday.

England fans watching Sunday's tense penalty shootout. Credit: PA

"That won't change anything about us, I think we still just focus on the game in hand, not too much about what refs we've been given or this and that. So for us, it won't make any difference."

One half Dutch, half English football fan said she is rooting for England to "go all the way", but that she'll be bringing the Netherlands shirt as "a back up".

“My husband will be watching with his England shirt on... I normally support England and probably, if we win, I’ll find myself cheering along,” Emily Knight from Grantham, Lincolnshire said.

Emily Knight, wearing her Netherlands shirt as a "back up", with her sons Edwyn, six and Wilfred, five. Credit: PA

“It’s more that the Dutch supporting element is like a back-up," she added.

Police presence is expected to be high in Dortmund and at fan screenings across the UK, but there were no incidents of arrests involving England fans on Tuesday, the UK Football Policing Unit confirmed.

If England win tonight's match they will face Spain after they defeated France 2-1 in their semi-final game on Tuesday.

You can watch coverage of the match on ITV1 and ITVX from 6.30pm, with kick-off at 8pm.

