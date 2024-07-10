Hollywood star George Clooney is calling on the Democrat Party to replace President Joe Biden as their nominee for the upcoming US election.

It follows mounting pressure on Biden to step aside following increased concerns around his age and health.

Last month's presidential debate highlighted Biden's physical struggles, leaving many questioning whether he was fit for a second term in the White House.

Now, actor, director and film producer Clooney - a self-described "lifelong Democrat" - has publicly raised his own concerns.

In an opinion piece for the New York Times, published on Wednesday, Clooney said: "We are not going to win in November with this president.

"I love Joe Biden. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals.

"In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced. But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.

"This is about age. Nothing more."

Clooney joins a growing number of famous "life-long democrats" asking for a change at the very top.

Bestselling horror author Stephen King also made his opinion clear on social media asking the president to step down.

Clooney claims to have led some of the biggest fundraisers the Democrats have seen including for Barack Obama in 2012, Hilary Clinton in 2016 and for Biden just four years ago.

But he added that the party has ignored "every warning sign."

"As Democrats, we collectively hold our breath or turn down the volume whenever we see the president," he adds.

"This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. "

Clooney says this can be an exciting time for US democracy and credited Biden as a hero.

"He saved democracy in 2020," the actor says. "We need him to do it again in 2024."

