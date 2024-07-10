Warning: Some people may find some of the images contained within this article distressing

Politicians and campaigners are calling for the release of an Irish woman in Dubai after she was charged with "attempting suicide".

Tori Towey, from Boyle in County Roscommon, works in the United Arab Emirates as an airline cabin crew member and was left with severe bruising and other injuries after an alleged attack.

Following the incident, the 28-year-old was taken to a police station where she charged with attempted suicide and abusing alcohol.

Both of which carry a lengthy prison sentence in the UAE.

Her passport has since been blocked and she cannot return to Ireland.

The Taoiseach Simon Harris told the Dali that he is prepared to "intervene" in Ms Towey's case and "support an Irish citizen" under "the most appalling circumstances".

Harris said he wasn't initially aware of the case, but after being told by Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald that Ms Towey was "under incredible stress", he would work to see how she could be helped.

Tori Towey has shared images of her injuries. Credit: Detained in Dubai

Tori's mother Caroline has travelled to Dubai to stay with Ms Towey and the campaign group Detained in Dubai is assisting the family with their efforts to get her home.

The case against Ms Towey will be heard in court on July 18.

Human rights advocate and lawyer Radha Stirling, who runs Detained in Dubai, said: "Tori’s experience is nothing short of tragic and quite frankly, she is lucky to be alive.

"Strangely, the UAE has gone to great public relations efforts to promote alcohol as legal in the country. In reality, people are still regularly charged with alcohol consumption and possession."

Writing on X, Stirling has said Dubai authorities have offered to provide Ms Towey with a lawyer but that "Dubai police should just drop the charges at this point. Tori did not deserve to be charged in the first place and should be allowed to go home immediately."

The Department of Foreign Affairs told the PA news agency on Wednesday it was providing “ongoing consular assistance” in the case, as was Ireland’s embassy in the United Arab Emirates.

“The Irish ambassador to the UAE is in regular contact with our citizen (including this morning). The embassy is also engaging with all the relevant authorities in UAE on the case,” the department said.

“Officials will continue to provide advice and consular assistance.”

ITV News has contacted the Dubai Media Office and Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Dublin for comment.

