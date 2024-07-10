Is football coming home? How to watch England in the Euros final

England has defeated the Netherlands and will face Spain at the Euro finals on Sunday.

Ollie Watkins secured England's win after scoring a spectacular goal in the 90th minute.

The Three Lions held possession throughout the first half after Harry Kane luckily picked up a penalty in the 18th minute and lashed the ball into the Dutch goal's far-right corner.

The Dutch's Xavi Simons scored an unstoppable goal early in the match that England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could not get his hands on.

Credit: PA

Who will England be facing?

England will face Spain on Sunday - a team with a strong scoring record throughout the tournament.

16-year-old Lamine Yamal should be of concern to the England players as he became the youngest goal scorer in European Championship history with a stunning strike against France during the Euros 2024 semi-final on Tuesday.

Barcelona's right winger scored a long-range goal in the 21st minute earning the title of man of the match.

Where can you watch the game?

The final will be held in the Berlin Olympiastadium in the German capital, which has a capacity of 74,475 seats.

You can watch the battle against Spain on ITV1, BBC1, ITVX and BBC iPlayer on July 14 at 8pm.

