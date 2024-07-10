The King has sent a message of support to the England squad as Gareth Southgate's team soar through to the Euro 2024 final.

As the Three Lions celebrate their 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday night, Charles and Camilla offered their "warmest congratulations on reaching the final" of the tournament.

But the monarch requested the squad "secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama,"

"I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated," he added.

He signed off the message: "Good luck, England."

No English men’s team has made it to a major final on foreign soil before and now they have the chance to become European champions for the first time this weekend as they are set to face off Spain.

The Three Lions clawed their way to victory after falling behind the Dutch side just seven minutes into the game.

Captain Harry Kane brought them equal 11 minutes later, but it was late substitute Ollie Watkins who claimed the win in the 90th minute.

Prince William also commented on the match on social media platform X. Celebrating the win, the Prince of Wales wrote: "What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists"

