London's US Embassy inspired by Ivan Toney's 'no-look' penalty technique

England's Ivan Toney's distinctive "no-look" penalty technique has captured the attention of the nation and seen others inspired to try his tactics - including the US Embassy in London.

The Brentford player impressed fans after scoring his penalty without looking at the ball in the Euros quarter-finals last Saturday.

Since then, Toney has gone viral on social media after posting a comical video of him winning at Connect Four, scoring a basket and a bullseye, all while looking at the camera.

In the video, he said: "I always look at the keeper, no matter who it is.".

Fans of the player have now looked to get involved in the trend and recreate his talents by doing tasks while looking at the camera.

The US Embassy in London posted a light-hearted video of embassy employees typing "I believe! I believe that England will win!", pouring a cup of coffee, and throwing an item into the bin, all while not looking.

In their post on X, formerly Twitter, they said: "Our office is 10 times more productive now following @IvanToney24's lead. Come on England!"

In response to their post, the US Embassy in The Hague replied: "Great video! However, can we agree to disagree on this one @USAinUK? Hup, Holland, Hup!"

England will face the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the Euros tonight, after winning on penalties against Switzerland last Saturday.

You can watch the game on ITV1 or ITVX, with kick off at 8pm.

