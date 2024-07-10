Man found in search for Kyle Clifford after triple murder hunt

Triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford has been found following the crossbow deaths of the wife and two daughters of a BBC racing commentator.

Clifford, 26, was found in the Enfield area of north London on Wednesday afternoon, Hertfordshire Police said.

He is receiving medical treatment after he was found with injuries. No shots were fired by police.

Clifford was wanted in connection with the deaths of Carol Hunt, wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, and their two daughters Hannah and Louise in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

The suspect is believed to be known to the victims.

Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt were named as the victims of the attack. Credit: ITV News

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened."

Mr Hunt is a presenter on BBC Radio Five and is often heard presenting horse racing, including the Grand National.

Armed police scoured Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield earlier this evening. Credit: ITV News

Footage posted on social media appeared to show emergency services rushing towards a cemetery in the Hilly Fields area of Enfield, north London, as the manhunt for Kyle Clifford continued.

Armed police could also be seen in the video.

A friend of the women who were killed in Bushey has remembered them as “beautiful souls”.

Su Kehinde, 60, who lives nearby, spoke after laying some flowers at a makeshift tribute at the end of the police cordon.

Ms Kehinde said: “They were the loveliest, gentlest family.

“They were the meekest human beings. They did not deserve this. They were beautiful souls.”

