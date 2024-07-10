Photos show fans celebrating as England are through to Euros final

England beat the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-finals against the Netherlands, securing their place in Sunday's final, as millions of fans are eagerly cheered the Three Lions on.

The 40,000 supporters lucky enough to get tickets to the game in Dortmund, Germany, lined the seats of the stadium.

Meanwhile back at home, millions of supporters piled into pubs and venues to see if the team will make it to next Sunday's final against Spain.

Credit: AP

Credit: PA

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

'The orange wall': Around 80,000 Dutch fans gather in the stadium in Dortmund.

Credit: PA

Disappointed England fans after the Netherlands player Xavi Simons scores in the first six minutes.

Credit: PA

Credit: Nigel French/PA

Credit: PA

Celebrations after Harry Kane scores a penalty, equalising with the Netherlands.

Credit: PA

Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

Credit: Nigel French/PA

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer celebrates Kane's equalising penalty whilst at the 75th Nato summit.

Bukayo Saka's goal disallowed after Kyle Walker ruled offside.

Credit: Nigel French/PA

Credit: Nigel French/PA

GOAL! Ollie Watkins score to take England to 2-1 against the Netherland and means they will now face Spain in Sunday's final

Credit: AP

England will face Spain in Berlin at the Euros 2024 final on Sunday at 8pm on ITV1, ITVX and the BBC.

